Police are appealing for information after a collision between a bus and a pedestrian in Aberaeron.
Dyfed-Powys Police said that officers received a report of a road traffic collision involving the T5 bus and a pedestrian at the junction of North Road and Alban Square, Aberaeron at around 4.10pm on Thursday, 3 April.
Police said the collision resulted in one man receiving medical attention.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the Dyfed-Powys Police website, via email at [email protected] or via phone on 101 quoting reference number DP-20250404-088.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.