Police in Gwynedd are seeking the identity of the people in this picture.
North Wales Police would like to speak with them about an incident on Station Road in Bangor.
A spokesperson said: “We understand the low quality of the footage makes it difficult to identify.”
However, if you recognise anyone, or suspect one might be you, please get in touch.
If you know any of these people, or have any information that could help, please contact police via their website or by calling 101, quoting ref 24000125022.