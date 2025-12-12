The Emergency Services carol service has raised over £1,000 for Prostate Cancer UK.
Jointly hosted by North Wales Police, the Welsh Ambulance Service and the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service at Bangor Cathedral on 8 December, it featured carols, readings and performances by Seindorf Beaumaris Band and the North Wales Police Choir.
Attendees generously donated £1,095 for Prostate Cancer UK.
Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman KPM said: “We are incredibly grateful for the outstanding support shown by everyone who joined us.
“This service is one of the highlights of the festive period, not only for the emergency services, but also for the community who turn out to support us.
“The money collected will make a meaningful difference in the fight against prostate cancer, and we’re proud to support such an important charity.
“I’d like to express my thanks and gratitude to all who took part, especially the outstanding performances by Beaumaris Band and our very own North Wales Police Choir.”
Organisers thank attendees, performers, volunteers and emergency services personnel for making the event such a success.
