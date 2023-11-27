Police are appealing for information following the theft of outboard motors from boats.
North Wales Police say they are investigating the theft of outboard motors from boats in Pwllheli between 16 and 17 November, and Trearddur Bay between 21 and 22 November.
"Individuals should consider the use of anti-theft locks, marking valuable items, CCTV surveillance and removing high value items when not in use," a police spokesperson said.
"Anyone with information that may assist in our investigations should contact the police via our website or by calling 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers, quoting reference 23001150527."