A New Cross man who was caught behind the wheel with cannabis in his system has been banned from the road by magistrates for three years.
Jacob Rees, of Rhydalaw, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 May.
The court heard that the 32-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving on Penparcau Road in Penparcau, Aberystwyth on 22 November last year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory testing showed that Rees had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Rees – who pleaded guilty to the drug driving charge at the hearing – was disqualified from driving by magistrates for 36 months.
Rees was also handed a fine of £230.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.