Police appeal for information after woman injured in crash

Thursday 20th October 2022 12:13 pm
A woman remains in hospital with serious injuries following a road traffic collision involving a bus on the outskirts of Pwllheli yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, 19 October).

North Wales Police (NWP) said shortly after midday yesterday, officers received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A497 in Boduan involving a white Vauxhall Corsa and a bus.

The emergency services attended and the female driver from the Corsa was airlifted to hospital in Stoke, NWP said.

The bus driver was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor with what are believed to be minor injuries.

PC Jon Bradshaw of the Roads Policing Unit is appealing for witnesses.

He said: “The Corsa had travelled from Nefyn towards Boduan and the bus was travelling in the opposite direction.

“We’re urging anybody who may have been in the area around the time of the collision, and who may have dash cam footage, to contact us immediately.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Western Roads Policing Unit via the live webchat or by calling 101, quoting reference number 22000770824.

