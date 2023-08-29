Police have arrested eight people in one day in Pwllheli for offences related to drugs.
North Wales Police (NWP) said the arrests were made following the execution of drug warrants on Friday, 24 August.
A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: "The operation turned out a number of positive results. Two people were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. One individual was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and motoring offences. Three people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs Two drivers were reported for having no insurance."