Over 100 arrests have been made as part of the annual Christmas Anti Drink and Drug Drive Campaign in North Wales.
Since the start of the campaign on December 1st, 45 drink drive arrests and 59 drug drive arrests have been made across the region.
Several of those arrested on suspicion of drink driving will be appearing before Court over the next few weeks and face the prospect of losing their licence and receiving unlimited fines. Some even face the real possibility of being given prison sentences.
All those arrested on suspicion of drug driving now have an anxious wait for the results of further tests.
Inspector Leigh Evans of the Roads Crime Unit said: “Despite our repeated warnings it is extremely disappointing that a minority are ignoring our messages and are not only risking their own lives, but the lives of other road users.
“Getting behind the wheel whilst under the influence of drink or drugs is one of the most selfish acts a driver can do and I am pleading with all motorists to think before they make the decision to drive.
“We’re anticipating a busy weekend as many people will be finishing work today ahead of Christmas and we fully expect pubs across the region to be packed with festive revellers. Whilst we want everyone to enjoy themselves; we are asking all to do so responsibly. We have and we will continue to work closely with all of our partners including licenced premises to ensure a safe weekend for all.
"We are fully committed to help make the roads safer for all and we’ll continue to target those who endanger their own lives and the lives of others. Don’t drive under the influence of drink or drugs - even a very small amount of drugs or alcohol can affect your ability to drive safely. Don’t let your friends and family pay the price.”
If you suspect someone is driving whilst under the influence, please report it immediately to North Wales Police on 101 (or 999 if they are posing imminent danger) or it can be done via the live chat system on the force website, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Social media users can follow the campaign via the #OpLimit and #Fatal5 hashtags.
Notes:
- In 2022, North Wales Police made 914 arrests for drink driving and 798 drug drive arrests.
- 29% of drivers that provided a positive drug wipe in North Wales between 2018 and 2022 were aged 16 to 25 years. 1/6 of the positive drug wipes provided were for Cannabis.
- 18% of drivers caught drink driving on North Wales between 2018 and 2022 were aged 16 to 25 years.