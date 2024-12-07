Dyfed-Powys Police has declared a major incident for the counties of Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire, and Powys because of disruption caused by Storm Darragh.
Considering this development, the force, along with emergency services and partner agencies in the region, is repeating its' request to only travel if absolutely necessary.
Superintendent Chris Neve said: “I have this morning declared a major incident for the counties of Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, and Powys, which means that together with our partners, we can call on the resources we need to respond to the challenges brought by Storm Darragh.
"I'd like to reassure the public that at this time, Dyfed-Powys Police is still able to respond to priority calls for service. We have robust plans in place to respond to Storm Darragh, and we continue to work extremely closely with partner agencies to do so through local resilience arrangements and close working on the ground.
"The safety of the public remains our top priority and I am urging everyone to take the warnings that have been issued seriously.
"I'd like to thank our communities for their support at this time, and once again ask that you avoid unnecessary travel and follow all official advice to stay safe."
The red weather warning has now lapsed, but Dyfed-Powys Police continue to experience high volumes of calls concerning road obstructions such as fallen trees, and poor driving conditions.
If you must travel today, the police please ask that you plan extra time for your journey, increase your distances and slow down.
Key contacts to keep handy, and helpful pages where you can get updates on StormDarragh are:
- Traffig Cymru Gogledd a Chanolbarth Traffic Wales North & Mid or Traffic Wales South - Traffig Cymru De
- Met Office
- Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru / Natural Resources Wales / visit: https://orlo.uk/Khal9 / Call Floodline: 0345 988 1188
- Power cuts or damaged lines - Call 105
You can report fallen trees to your local council:
• Carmarthenshire County Council - https://orlo.uk/Jb4op
• Ceredigion County Council - https://orlo.uk/ekfhb
• Pembrokeshire County Council - https://orlo.uk/YRB1u
• Powys County Council - https://orlo.uk/eXJaF
If you are unwell and looking for advice, you can use the NHS 111 Wales symptom checker online: https://111.wales.nhs.uk/selfassessments. Please dial 999 for life-threatening emergencies only.