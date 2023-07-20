Police are appealing for witnesses and attempting to locate a driver after a child was hit in a collision in Pencader.
Officers have launched an appeal following the collision “involving a child pedestrian” on the B4559 near the old Farmers pub in Pencader on Tuesday, 18 July.
Police said the child was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
A Dyfed-Powys police spokesperson said: “In particular, officers are appealing for the driver of a black or grey pick-up truck to come forward as it is believed they may be able to assist them with their investigation.
“This vehicle was travelling in a northbound direction in the general direction of Llandysul.
“The driver is being described as a male aged in his 50s or 60s.
“If anyone has information regarding this incident or has dash cam or doorbell footage, they are urged to contact us.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101, via email at [email protected] or online at the Dyfed-Powys Police website quoting reference DP-20230718-303.