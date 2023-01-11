Police patrols have been increased in Gwynedd following reports of a series of burglaries over the weekend which they believe may be linked.
North Wales Police are investigating five reports of burglaries that occurred between the afternoon of Friday, 6 and the morning of Sunday, 8 January.
The burglaries took place in Tregarth, Llanrug, Penisarwaun, Cwm y Glo and Cae Gwyn areas of Caernarfon and, on each occasion, entry has been forced via rear doors and windows.
DI Lisa Jones said: “We are investigating a series of burglaries in various locations.
“Police enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing for information to assist in our investigations.
“If you saw anything suspicious or have dash cam footage from travelling through these areas over the weekend, then please get in touch with us.
“We recognise the impact these crimes can have on feelings of safety for the wider community and as such there will be increased patrols in the areas to provide reassurance to residents.
“In addition, we would urge people to consider their own security arrangements, particularly securing the rear of their homes which is where most offenders will try to gain entry, ensuring all windows and doors are locked, and keeping valuable items away from view.”
If you have any information in relation to these burglaries, contact us via our website or by calling 101 and quoting reference 23000018843.