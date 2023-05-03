A man has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.
North Wales Police (NWP) said a 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences following an incident in Pwllheli yesterday evening (Tuesday, 2 May).
There will be more police in the area following the arrest
A police spokesperson said: "We take all reports of this nature very seriously and would like to thank the public and local community for their support whilst the incident was ongoing.
"Following specialist firearms officers attending the area, we are satisfied that there was no firearm involved on this occasion.
"The man has now been bailed with conditions whilst our investigations continue.
"There will be an increased police presence in the area for reassurance purposes."