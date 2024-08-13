Police are investigating allegations that the drivers of a blue coloured Citroen C4 and a red coloured Ford Focus boxed in a white VW Tiguan travelling along Penglais Road, Aberystwyth.
At approximately 3.20pm on Monday, 5 August, it is alleged the Ford Focus driver exited the vehicle to shout aggressively at the driver of the VW Tiguan.
Anyone with information is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text 07811 311 908.
“Quote reference: 24000689864
“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”