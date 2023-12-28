Police are investigating reports of an assault in Gwynedd on Christmas Day.
North Wales Police say the incident happened on Black Rock Sands, Morfa Bychan.
"The incident, which involved three people, is believed to have happened between 10am-10.30am on the beach," a police spokesperson said.
"We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault, has private CCTV footage, or who was travelling in the area and may have dashcam footage, to contact us.
"Anyone with information should contact police via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference A201657."