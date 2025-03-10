Police are investigating claims that a couple left a Powys pub without paying for their food.
The Lamb and Flag pub, Rhayader, posted a picture of the pair on social media on Saturday, 8 March.
The picture was accompanied by a post asking: “Does anybody know these two individuals, in a family of six?” the post said.
“Unfortunately, they left without paying their food bill with us today totalling over £90!”
The pub said the woman had short burgundy dyed hair and any information would be appreciated.
They have reported the matter to police who said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of leaving without payment from the Lamb and Flag in Rhayader on March 8. Enquiries are ongoing.”