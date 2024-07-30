North Wales Police are warning Gwynedd businesses to be aware of counterfeit cash.
This follows numerous reports of fraud on Bangor’s High Street.
Police want to share the information with businesses in other areas of Gwynedd and Anglesey in the hope staff and business owners will be more vigilant and refuse fake currency if they have suspicions about money.
PC Dewi Davies said the fake currency looks very realistic. £20 notes have passed several store checks before being accepted as legal tender, and no staff member could be blamed for falling foul of the fraudster’s deceit.
Fake £20 notes in dark purple ink with ‘Clydesdale Bank’ on them above the number 20 are fake. Contact NWP if you suspect fake currency is in your premises.