Police are appealing for information following an assault in Abersoch.
North Wales Police (NWP) would like to hear from anyone who can help with their enquiries into the incident, which is alleged to have taken place earlier this month.
A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: "Were you in Abersoch on August 8th?
"We are investigating the report of an assault at approximately 00.45am on Tuesday August 8th on the beach at Abersoch.
"It is also reported that a black JBL speaker was taken during the incident.