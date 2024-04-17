Police are investigating reports of attempted arson in Bangor.
At around 11.15pm on Monday, 1 April there was a small fire between two parked cars in a car park near Glynne Road, Bangor.
It is believed that a glass bottle filled with an accelerant was thrown into the car park, causing the fire.
Police want to hear from anyone who was travelling along Friars Road, Friars Avenue or Orme Road between 11pm and11.30pm who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage to contact them.
They also want anyone who saw a person running in the area wearing wearing dark trainers with white soles and a coat with the hood up to contact them via their website or by calling 101, quoting reference 24000304161.