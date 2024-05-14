Police are appealing for information following reports of a burglary in Nefyn.
North Wales Police Gwynedd South say a property on Stryd y Felin has been vandalised and has structural damage. This is the second problem reported there.
A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: “We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or RING door bell that covers the area of Stryd y Felin.
“This has been an ongoing issue with the last occasion being 25/04/2024.
“We suspect that the perpetrators are young youths possibly secondary school students.
“If you have any information or CCTV/ Ring door bell that would be able to assist us please contact officers on 101, or via the website and using the reference number 24000375054.”