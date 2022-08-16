Police launch appeal following spate of quadbike thefts
Police are appealing for information following three separate reports of stolen quadbikes.
North Wales Police (NWP), said the thefts took place in the last week.
An NWP spokesperson said: “ We have received three separate reports of stolen quadbikes in the Abergynolwyn and Tywyn areas this week.
“The first theft was reported from a farm in Llanfihangel y Pennant, Tywyn.
“A red Honda 420 2017, with no registration number, is believed to have been taken from the farm, sometime between 4pm on Monday, 8 August and 8.30am on Tuesday, 9 August (B118728).
“The second theft, a red Honda TRX420FM quad bike, with the serial number 1HFTE405M4700183 and engine serial number 8723331, was also reported stolen from another farm in Llanfihangel y Pennant, Tywyn.
“It is understood to have been taken sometime between 3.30pm on Monday, 8 August and 10am on Tuesday, 9 August (B118837).
“Shortly after 9am this morning, we received a third report of a Honda quad bike theft from a farm in Rhoslefain, Tywyn overnight (B120648).”
“PC Richard Smith of the Rural Crime Team is urging anyone with a quad bike to take all reasonable steps to safeguard their possessions and consider placing a tracker on all vehicles.More prevention advice is available here https://orlo.uk/J7ECZ.
“Anyone with information relating to these thefts that could assist with our enquiries is asked to contact us on 101, or via website, quoting the above reference numbers.”
