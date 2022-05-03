Police launch appeal to find missing man
@CambrianNews[email protected]
Tuesday 3rd May 2022 10:42 am
Share
Dylan Hughes (NWP Gwynedd South )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Police are appealing for information following the disappearance of a 33-year-old man.
Dylan Hughes from Blaenau Ffestiniog has been missing since last Thursday. North Wales Police (NWP) have launched an appeal to the public to help them find Mr Hughes.
A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: “Dylan Hughes, 33 from Blaenau Ffestiniog has been reported as missing.
“He was last seen in the town on 28 April 2022.
“If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact 101 or use the web chat facility.
“Dylan please make contact with friends/family or police to let us know you are safe.”
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |