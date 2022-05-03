Police launch appeal to find missing man

Police are appealing for information following the disappearance of a 33-year-old man.

Dylan Hughes from Blaenau Ffestiniog has been missing since last Thursday. North Wales Police (NWP) have launched an appeal to the public to help them find Mr Hughes.

A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: “Dylan Hughes, 33 from Blaenau Ffestiniog has been reported as missing.

“He was last seen in the town on 28 April 2022.

“If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact 101 or use the web chat facility.