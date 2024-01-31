Dolgellau police were kept busy yesterday with suspected shoplifting in Barmouth and some bald tyres.
North Wales Police Gwynedd South said police were called to Barmouth on Monday afternoon (29 January) following reports of shoplifting in the area.
A police spokesperson said the next day: "Yesterday afternoon whilst investigating a shoplifting in Barmouth, officers from Dolgellau Policing Team conducted a search of the suspect's vehicle and found both front tyres to be defective and issued the suspect with a Traffic Offence Report.
"The shoplifting investigation is ongoing."