North Wales Police (NWP) are appealing for information following ‘an incident’ in Pwllheli earlier this month.
NWP Gwynedd South have released three photographs of people they are looking for in connection with the incident. They have not said what the incident was.
Police have released three images following 'an incident' in Pwllheli (NWP Gwynedd South)
A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South released these images on Facebook with this accompanying post: “Allwch chi helpu? Can you help?
“We are seeking the identity of the people in the photos.
“We would like to speak with them around an incident in the Pwllheli area that happened between 11.40am-11.50am on 6 July. If you know who these people are, or have any information that could help, please contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting ref 23000610789.”
