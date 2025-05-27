Police have confirmed that a man who went missing during a walk up Yr Wyddfa has been found dead.
A search was launched after a 20-year-old man, named on as John, went missing while walking the Llanberis Pass on Monday, 26 May.
North Wales Police have confirmed that a body was found this morning and has since been formally identified as that of John.
A police spokesperson said: "Sadly, the body of a man has been discovered on Yr Wyddfa shortly before 10am this morning, Tuesday, 27 May.
"The man has now been formally identified as 20-year-old John from the West Sussex area who we circulated as missing in the early hours of this morning.
"There are thought to be no suspicious circumstances, and the coroner has been informed.
"Our deepest condolences remain with John’s family and friends at this difficult time.
"Thank you to partner agencies, volunteers and members of the public who assisted in our searches overnight and during the morning."