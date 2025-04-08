Police are investigating reports of an assault on Plassey Street in Bala.
Anyone in the area at around 1pm on 28 March who may have witnessed an altercation should come forward.
Police particularly want to trace trace the occupants of the vehicles pictured, and the man walking from the car park to the rear of the Co-op store who may have witnessed the incident or have information about it.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact police via their website, or by calling 101, quoting reference 25000255625.
“We understand the low quality of the CCTV footage makes it difficult to identify the individual. However, if you recognise the person, or suspect it might be you, please get in touch,” the police said.