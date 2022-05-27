Police step up patrols after Cross Inn arrest
Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident at Cross Inn, Llanon, yesterday (Thursday).
Dyfed-Powys Police said a 43-year-old man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife in a public place and of making threats to kill.
Officers are now appealing for any witnesses that were in the Afon Cleddan forestry area yesterday afternoon between noon and 3pm.
“The public can be re-assured that police continue to have a high-visibility in the area,” a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said.
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org. Quote reference: DP-20220526-231.
