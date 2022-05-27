Police step up patrols after Cross Inn arrest

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident at Cross Inn, Llanon, yesterday (Thursday).

Dyfed-Powys Police said a 43-year-old man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife in a public place and of making threats to kill.

Officers are now appealing for any witnesses that were in the Afon Cleddan forestry area yesterday afternoon between noon and 3pm.

“The public can be re-assured that police continue to have a high-visibility in the area,” a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said.