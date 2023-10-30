North Wales Police has teamed up with Arriva to tackle hate crime.
Officers have been out and about on buses across north Wales with a view to tackle disability hate crime and engage with public transport users.
Over the last two months, the police have worked with Arriva and the Bus Users UK charity to raise awareness of disability hate crime.
Officers from the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Team and Neighbourhood Policing Teams in the Caernarfon and Denbighshire areas spent time on local buses speaking with passengers about their experiences with hate crime.
PC Richard Fishlock from the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Team said: “North Wales Police are committed to supporting victims of hate crime which we do alongside our partners at Victim Support and other support services.
“We will do all we can to tackle offenders and offending behaviour.
“We take hate crime seriously and do everything in our power to ensure offenders are held accountable and brought to justice.”
Bus users were also given the chance to complete a survey about their encounters with hate crime in their locally.
Answers will be collated by senior officers in each area to help them better understand the impact hate crime is having and how best to tackle it.
This coincides with National Hate Crime Awareness Week, a week of action to encourage local authorities, partners and communities affected by hate crime to work together to put an end to it. Find out more on the National Hate Crime Awareness Week website.