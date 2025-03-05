Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police are continuing to investigate a number of burglaries reported to have taken place in Tregaron town overnight on Friday, 24 January into the morning of Saturday, 25 January..
Four sheds and one residential yard were targeted, with a variety of tools being stolen from the properties, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
Investigating officers have carried out all other lines of enquiry and are now appealing for help in identifying the people in the CCTV footage who might have information that could help.
Officers are also keen to hear from the owner of a white Ford Transit van with three roof bars that was seen leaving the area on the night of the reported burglaries.