Dyfed-Powys Police says officers are this week conducting high-visibility patrols in a number anti-social behavour hotspots.
Officers will be visiting local businesses and public spaces as part of Operation Ivydene.
A police spokesperson said: "As part of ASB Awareness Week, our Neighbourhood Policing and Prevention Teams will be conducting high-visibility patrols in key areas identified as ASB Hotspots under Operation Ivydene.
These patrols are aimed to tackling anti-social behaviour (ASB) and addressing incidents of serious violence, helping to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our community."
Planned patrols will take place in Aberystwyth and Aberaeron in Ceredigion, along with Carmarthen, Llanelli, Ammanford, Newtown, Brecon, Haverfordwest and Tenby.
Police added: "Officers will also be visiting local businesses and public spaces to engage with the community, listen to concerns, and provide visible reassurance.
"We will remain committed and keeping our communities safe, informed, and supported."
Anyone experiencing anti-social behaviour is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.
