Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a road traffic collision in Pembrokeshire, where sadly a man on a ‘Blood Bikes Wales’ motorcycle has died.
The RTC occurred on the A478 between Glandy Cross and Blaenffos, at around 6.25pm on Wednesday, July 2.
The collision involved a white Volkswagen van and a red Honda Blood Bikes Wales motorcycle.
“Sadly, a man in his 70s, who was riding the motorcycle, died at the scene,“ said a spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police.
“His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
“One man, aged 56, was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.”
The road was closed overnight while specialist collision investigators carried out their enquiries. It re-opened at 6.45am today (Thursday, July 3).
Anyone who may have been travelling along the A478 between Glandy Cross and Blaenffos at the time, who may have information or dashcam footage that could help officers with their investigation, is asked to report it to police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101.
Quote ref: 25000544479"
