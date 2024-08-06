North Wales Police (NWP) are warning bikers with illegal or ‘flip up’ plates that they will be stopped.
The warning was issued on social media after a number of bikes were stopped in Gwynedd.
A spokesperson for NWP Roads Policing Unit said: “If you travel into North Wales with illegal number plates, or 'flip up' plates, please expect to get stopped and reported for the offence.
“Last week we issued six traffic offence reports in Bala, Gwynedd to motorcyclists from outside the area who had these plates on their machines.
“We all want to enjoy the roads safely and legally, however be sensible with your modifications. “You have been warned.”
The post was accompanied by a video of a flip up plate on a bike.
NWP Roads Policing Unit released an image and video of the kind of plate they are talking about (NWP Roads Policing Unit)