MID and West Wales MS Jane Dodds and Ceredigion Westminster candidate Mark Williams have held a meeting with residents in Tregroes to discuss topics including the challenges facing rural communities and farmers, access to GPs, and green charging points.
Ms Dodds, the leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats said: “It was a real pleasure to attend this meeting with the wonderful residents of Tregroes to discuss their concerns.
“Both myself and Mark took away useful information regarding a wide variety of issues and will no doubt use this to help improve the way in which we as politicians represent both Tregroes and Ceredigion at large.
“We are as a party fully committed to ensuring that these people, who live in such a vibrant Welsh speaking community, are being fully supported.”
Mr Williams, a former Ceredigion MP who was chosen to stand again at the next election for the party, said: “I would like to thank the residents of Tregroes for attending this meeting with both myself and my colleague Jane.
“It was a pleasure to speak to residents about the issues that matter most to them, whilst also clarifying our willingness to stand up for and support their rights.
“Rest assured I will be using the feedback from this meeting to help formulate our campaigning efforts ahead of the upcoming general election.
“Tregroes is a unique and vibrant village that represents the very best of our amazing region, and I would like to reiterate my message that, if elected MP for this area, I will wholeheartedly do everything within my power to ensure that the residents of Tregroes and Ceredigion are being supported.”