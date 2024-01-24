He said: "“All cancers combined continue to be the biggest killer in Wales, cutting precious lives short far too often. We all know someone who has or is suffering from cancer and too many of us know loved ones who have lost their lives to cancer. The earlier the diagnosis the better the chances of survival, therefore it continues to be a great source of frustration that no more is done to ensure that we take action to prevent cancer and diagnose it much earlier. I fully support the Less Survivable Cancers Taskforce and their calls to improve the currently terrible prospects for people diagnosed with these cancers.