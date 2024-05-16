The First Minister has announced that over 20 million additional meals have been served since the rollout of universal free meals to all primary pupils in Wales began in September 2022.
All primary school children and more than 6,000 nursery-age pupils will be eligible for free meals by September 2024.
New figures now show 19 of Wales’ 22 local authorities are already reaching all eligible pupils – ahead of the September target.
£260m of Welsh Government funding was committed to implement universal free school meals, including £60m to support improvements to school kitchen facilities, including purchasing equipment and updating digital systems.
First Minister Vaughan Gething said the scheme has been “transformational in keeping much-needed money in families’ pockets during these tough times.”