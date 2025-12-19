Cardigan’s Small World Theatre will re-launch Puppets Count (Pypedau’n Cyfri), a joyful and inclusive creative project for learning-disabled adults.
Running weekly on Fridays from 16 January to 27 March 2026, Puppets Count is a free, welcoming programme focused on puppet-making, performance and storytelling. Led by Ann and the Small World Theatre team, the project offers participants the chance to explore creativity in a playful, supportive environment.
Across the sessions, participants will take part in drama games, design and make their own puppets, help shape a brand-new story, and learn how to bring puppets to life. The project will culminate in a puppet performance and the creation of a short film, celebrating everyone’s ideas, skills and imagination.
Puppets Count is designed for learning disabled adults who enjoy trying new things, being creative, and working together to make stories come alive. No previous experience is needed.
The project is supported by Adferiad, the Welsh Government, and the Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan, reflecting Small World Theatre’s ongoing commitment to inclusive, accessible and socially engaged arts practice.
For more information or to express interest, please visit Small World Theatre’s website.
