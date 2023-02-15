“WORK is going well” to prepare Ceredigion roads for the move to Welsh Government’s mandated 20mph speed limit, the county council has said.
A consultation on the proposal to lower the speed limit on hundreds of roads throughout the county is underway after the go-ahead was given by Ceredigion County Council cabinet members earlier this month.
By September 2023, the national speed limit on all restricted or residential roads across Wales will change from 30mph to 20mph. Since there are no roads with restricted status in Ceredigion, the change is being introduced through the Traffic Regulation Order process.
The first stage of the consultation process has already been completed with responses gathered from community councils. Across Ceredigion, around 370 locations have been identified for change.
Cllr Keith Henson, Cabinet member for highways and environmental services and carbon management, said: “Work is going well in preparation for the new 20mph speed limit change that will be introduced by Welsh Government in September. We have already liaised with community councils and made changes accordingly, and we can look ahead now to publishing the new maps for the public to see.
“This is a national scheme and we are happy to support in order to improve road safety, reduce the severity of injuries and encourage Active and Sustainable Travel.”
Full details are available on the county council website at www.ceredigion.gov.uk/resident/travel-roads-parking/consultations/orders