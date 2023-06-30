Questions have been raised among councillors about how Aberystwyth Town Council staff salary costs are set to balloon to more than £130,000 a year after the hiring of three members of staff.
The rises were discussed at this month’s full council and finance meetings and have raised eyebrows among some councillors.
Under ‘staff costs’, supporting documents being prepared for the sign off of the 2022/23 accounts -seen by the Cambrian News - show costs of around £56,000 for 2021/22 – the wage of current town clerk.
The figure for 2022/23 jumps to around £104,000, taking in the hiring of two new members of staff.
The 2022/23 figure accounts for the salaries of the clerk and two other members of staff, an assets and project manager and an events and partnerships officer.
The employment of an events and partnerships officer was signed off on by councillors at a meeting back in November 2021, where extra budget was approved for the creation of the role.
The officer is responsible for “civic events, twinning and to organise a programme of town events to support the regeneration of the town.”
The assets and project manager was brought on board as part of a funding package following the council’s purchase of the former St Winefride’s Church which is being transformed into the council’s new base and a community hub.
The council has now hired a new deputy clerk, a role which was advertised by the council earlier this year with a salary of £27,344 and a closing date of March.
The £104,000 figure is set to rise to more than £130,000 in the 2023/24 accounts with the addition of the deputy clerk.
The staff costs outlined in the council’s accounts include pension contributions and salaries but not expenses.
The deputy clerk would bring the total number of staff at Aberystwyth Town Council to four – up from one just two years ago.
Newly appointed Aberystwyth mayor Cllr Kerry Ferguson defended the pay increases.
She said: “The pay increments for town council staff occur annually, based on performance and within the pay scales.
“We have recently filled the position of deputy clerk in training which has been vacant for the past two years.
“Currently there are no new positions agreed or to be filled within Aberystwyth Town Council.”
One councillor said: “Over 15 years of being a town councillor, I didn’t realise our duties had become so vast as to include looking after allotments, play areas, bus shelters and more.
“We have clearly taken over some duties from Ceredigion County Council.
“But we seem to be asking our clerk to do so much that doesn’t come under our remit.
“So, it seems more and more staff are being employed.”
The town council has been contacted for comment.