A £1m Welsh Government investment will see the creation of a network of car clubs to connect rural communities, including Llanidloes and Machynlleth, Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters announced.
The move comes as part of plans to meet targets for reducing carbon emissions with aims for public transport, walking and cycling trips to account for 45 per cent of journeys by 2040.
The car club schemes, which provide a way for people to share the benefits of using a car, without the cost of owning one, will be delivered in rural communities across Wales including Newtown, Llanidloes, Welshpool, Machynlleth, Crymych, Cwmllynfell, Kilgetty, Llandovery and Llandrindod Wells.
Speaking on a visit to one of the newly funded car club schemes in Llandeilo, Deputy Climate Change Minister, Lee Waters said: “To meet our legal carbon emissions targets the Welsh Government is committed to see public transport, walking and cycling trips account for 45 per cenr of journeys by 2040 (up from 32 per cent in 2021).
“Achieving this in rural areas will require a different approach to that taken in most urban areas.
“Car clubs are an easy and affordable way for people to share use of a car without the cost of owning one.”