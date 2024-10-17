The number of children recorded as having additional learning needs has almost halved under Welsh Government reforms due to “systematic underfunding”, a committee has warned.
Buffy Williams led a debate on the education committee’s interim report amid a Senedd-long inquiry investigating the Welsh Government’s sweeping changes to educational support.
The additional learning needs (ALN) reforms have been replacing the old special educational needs (SEN) system in phases over four school years from 2021.
Ms Williams raised concerns about a 44 per cent fall in the number of pupils recorded as having SEN or ALN during the transition.
“This reduction appears to be driven by a decrease in the number of pupils identified as having low to moderate SEN or ALN,” she said.
“At no point during the passing of the ALN bill did the Welsh Government anticipate that the reforms would almost halve the numbers of children identified as having additional needs.
“In fact, the Welsh Government repeatedly asserted that it would have no impact on the total numbers of children identified as having ALN or SEN.”
Wales’ education secretary Lynne Neagle said she was “determined that meeting the needs of learners with ALN remains at the heart of our education reforms.”