Contracts have been signed with Williams Homes (Bala) to build 107-energy efficient homes on Penrhos Polish Village.
The first redevelopment phase will see the construction of 44 new homes.
This scheme is possible thanks to a Welsh Government grant, following discussions between them, ClwydAlyn, and Gwynedd Council.
The new homes will feature air source heat pumps, solar panels and be built using as many natural and sustainable materials as possible. They will be prioritised to current Penrhos Polish Village residents and people with low to medium care and support needs from the local community.
A separate, but closely connected development there will see Gwynedd Council and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board develop a new nursing and residential home. There is a shortage of dementia provision locally and the aim is for the new Penyberth home to accommodate 32 residential dementia beds and 24 nursing beds, of which a large proportion would be prioritised for nursing dementia care.
Cllr Paul Rowlinson, Cabinet Member for Housing and Property said: “I’m pleased to welcome the significant progress being made as this Pen Llŷn housing development enters its next phase. Addressing the housing crisis remains a key priority for Cyngor Gwynedd—especially in areas like this, where a very large percentage of local people are priced out of the market.
“Through strong partnerships with housing associations such as ClwydAlyn, we are working together to deliver more high-quality, affordable homes for communities across the county."
Dylan Davies, ClwydAlyn Senior Development Project Manager said: “As part of our commitment to delivering high-quality homes, we believe it’s essential that all our partners play an active role in supporting our communities.
“This shared responsibility can take many forms and is guided by our ambition to end poverty in Wales. Whether that is by creating opportunities for employment, tackling loneliness, supporting residents with fuel costs or improving access to nutritious foods; all these efforts can help our communities to thrive.”
Owain Williams, Joint Managing Director, Williams Homes (Bala) said: “Williams Homes is pleased to be working with ClwydAlyn and Welsh Government to deliver this exciting project, developing new energy efficient homes to replace existing outdated housing stock whilst being sensitive to the history of the former Polish Village and the current residents. The development will create over 20 jobs for local people and contribute to the local economy for the duration of the construction period.”
ClwydAlyn and Williams Homes are working to support people living in the community into employment, training and apprenticeships. Anyone interested in work experience, training placements, employment or apprenticeships should email [email protected].
ClwydAlyn say the preservation of Polish and Welsh heritage at the site is of upmost importance. Cadw has assessed the site, the Freedom Cross will be listed as a structure of historical and cultural interest to protect it for future generations, the church and walled gardens will also be safeguarded, and ClwydAlyn will work alongside residents and the community to preserve and protect Welsh and Polish history at Penrhos.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.