The campaign to save a 'lifeline' bus route in Gwynedd which was axed last week has reached the Senedd.
Plaid Cymru Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor, has called on the Welsh government to step in as a matter of urgency to retain the T19 service between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Llandudno.
Last Tuesday, Llanrwst-based Llew Jones Coaches revealed it would terminate the route on February 11 due to declining passenger numbers - just 18 months after it was reintroduced.
Since then, Conservative Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders has launched a petition on her website calling for a Welsh Government funding package to retain the route. It has since gained more than 200 signatures from residents.
The announcement drew fierce objection on social media from many of the service users who described it as ‘unfair’ on rural communities and called for an alternative to be provided by authorities.
Mabon ap Gwynfor MS joined Dywfor Meirionnydd MP and Plaid Cymru’s Parliamentary leader, Liz Saville Roberts, as well as Blaenau Ffestiniog Gwynedd councillor, Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn, in the town on Friday to discuss the situation.
They have now launched their own petition urging the Welsh government to step in and save the service.
Speaking in the Senedd today, Mr ap Gwynfor said: “The T19 service was launched a year and a half ago as a replacement for the X19. Many of my constituents in the Ffestiniog area use the service to access medical appointments, education, shopping and leisure. They rely on the service.
“Yes, there is an alternative train service but a train ticket to Llandudno is £9 whilst a bus ticket is only £5, and the train service is fairly unreliable.
“This announcement will have far reaching implications for the Ffestiniog area and is contrary to the Welsh government's own ambitions and plans to increase the use of public transport.
“Can we therefore have a statement from the deputy minister for transport on what steps the government is taking to ensure the continuation of the bus service, whether that be a flexi service, a revised timetable or a financial investment.
“It is disappointing that talks between the stakeholders have so far failed to bring about a solution. I would like assurances on behalf of my constituents that all options are being explored to safeguard this vital service.
“I was in Blaenau Ffestiniog on Friday, alongside Liz Saville Roberts MP and Cllr Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn. There is concerted agreement that this service must be retained and we look to the Welsh government to step in and support the community in that respect."