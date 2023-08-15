Chair of Plaid Cymru Ceredigion Constituency, Catrin Miles said: “Ben has been an outstanding Member of Parliament for Ceredigion since he was elected in 2017, campaigning on the pressing issues that matter locally. He has done so while also delivering results on the national stage as Vice-Chairman of the Welsh Affairs Committee and as a member of the Public Accounts Committee - the oldest and, reputedly, most influential oversight committee in the UK Parliament.”