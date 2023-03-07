PLANS to introduce mandatory training and hand councils more enforcement authority are part of a consultation unveiled in a bid to “modernise taxi services across Wales.”
The proposals have been outlined in a white paper on the Taxi and Private Hire Vehicle (Wales) Bill published by the Welsh Government on Thursday, 9 March.
The Welsh Government said that following extensive engagement with the industry and key stakeholders on issues facing the sector “the subject of inconsistent services was a recurring theme.”
The proposals aim to level the playing field by introducing national minimum standards which will deliver “better, safer, more consistent services across Wales.”
The proposed standards include mandatory training for drivers to ensure they have the knowledge and skills to deal professionally with the variety of passengers they serve and the situations which may arise.
National minimum standards would also help to tackle ‘cross bordering’, a situation where taxis and private hire vehicles licensed by one local authority are allowed to take a booking for a journey which start or end in another local authority.
But when they routinely work in another local authority area it can lead to unfair competition, especially for those licensed to higher standards.
The proposals would also give more tools to local authorities to allow enforcement of vehicles and drivers operating out of area.
Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters said: “We know that Taxis and Private Hire Vehicles play a critical role in making public transport a more practical choice for people.
“The sector has changed rapidly in recent years, and quite simply the legislative framework has not kept up with the pace of change.”
A 12 week consultation on the Taxi and PHV (Wales) Bill white paper began on Thursday, 9 March and will continue until 1 June.