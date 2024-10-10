A think tank has set out proposals to ban lying politicians, with the aim of rebuilding public trust and making Wales one of the world’s most advanced democracies.
The Institute for Constitutional and Democratic Research (ICDR) recommended penalising Senedd politicians who deliberately mislead the public.
In a paper, entitled A Model for Political Honesty, the ICDR proposed a system similar to existing regulatory structures used for antisocial behaviour and planning enforcement.
Under the ICDR’s model, Senedd members or candidates found guilty of deliberate deception by an independent judicial process would be disqualified from office.
In July, the Welsh Government struck an 11th-hour deal with campaigners by committing to introduce a law on lying politicians before the 2026 Senedd election.
The proposed ban aims to restore public trust in politics, which is at its lowest since records began with only nine per cent trusting politicians to tell the truth.
More than two thirds of people support a law criminalising political lying, according to a poll, with voters believing systems of ensuring honesty have failed.
Sam Fowles, the ICDR’s director and an expert in constitutional law, similarly argued current systems, such as the Senedd’s standards commissioner model, have proved inadequate.