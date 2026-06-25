The Welsh Government has launched the first consultation on implementing the Building Safety (Wales) Act 2026.
The consultation covers three key areas: limiting what leaseholders can be charged for remediation work; establishing a tribunal system for remediation orders and remediation contribution orders; and setting out a clear method for calculating the height of regulated buildings.
Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, Siân Gwenllian, said: "No leaseholder in Wales should pay for building safety failures they did not cause, and those failures should be rectified as soon as possible.
“This consultation is a crucial step in making sure the Building Safety (Wales) Act 2026 delivers real protection for the people it was designed to serve.”
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