The new Welsh Government has unveiled its first supplementary budget for 2026/27.
Announced by Wales’ finance minister, Elin Jones on Tuesday 23 June, it focused on extra funding for the NHS and tackling child poverty - pledging a total of £294m in extra funding to fulfil Plaid Cymru’s election promises.
The budget includes a £145m investment into the health service, an extra £55m to “make early headway” on Plaid Cymru’s childcare offer, and £8m to safeguard the £1 bus fares for children and young people.
Pledging to “press for fairness” throughout her dealings with the UK Government, Ms Jones said she raised the issue of fiscal reform for Wales, including historic and future rail funding, with the UK Government.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.