Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice Secretary, Jane Hutt, has praised the work of the Carmarthenshire Youth Support Service following a visit along with representatives from the Youth Justice Board.
Carmarthenshire Youth Support Service provides a range of specialised support for children and young people from eight to 25 to help them reach their full personal, social and educational potential.
A recent youth justice inspection gave the service an ‘outstanding’ rating, highlighting the level of care and dedication from staff and partnerships with other organisations which helped children and families to access a range of services.
Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Social Justice, Chief Whip and Trefnydd, Jane Hutt, said: “Carmarthenshire Youth Justice Team is dedicated to supporting children, which is evident from their positive inspection report.
“I was pleased to see first-hand how the committed and motivated team prioritise the needs of the children and young people they support providing creative and innovative interventions.
“The Welsh Government’s approach to youth justice puts children first, centring their needs and ensuring services work in a way that recognises their best interests.
“With the right support, children can be empowered to live positive, crime-free lives now and in the future.”