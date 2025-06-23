‘Vile offender’ Daniel Gravell from Carmarthenshire has been sentenced today (June 23) to nine years in prison for “truly wicked” rape and voyeurism offences.
Forty-three-year-old Daniel Gravell, of Johnstown, Carmarthen was found guilty of raping a woman in 2002 and admitted to voyeurism following a two-week trial at Swansea Crown Court that concluded in May this year.
Recognising the lasting impact of the rape offence committed in 2002, the Judge said: “The offence of rape, and the violation which is needed to commit such an offence, is one that nearly always leaves a scar – and a scar which, very often, is lifelong.”
Upon sentencing the rapist to nine years behind bars, the judge condemned Gravell’s attack, describing it as a “truly wicked, and terrible thing to do to another human being”.
Gravell committed the rape in 2002 when his 19-year-old victim was enjoying a night out with her friends in Carmarthen. During the evening, the young woman complained about feeling unwell and was taken home.
At trial, the court heard how the victim woke up at her friend’s house to the horrific realisation that Gravell was raping her. It was heard how she told Gravell to stop but was unable to push him off. The victim explained to the court how Gravell said ‘it’s ok, it’s ok’ and that he was her boyfriend.
Giving a statement at court today, the victim explained how she was “extremely vulnerable” on the night she was raped, and recalled an “overwhelming sense of powerlessness” when Gravell carried out the attack that she described as “unforgiveable”.
Gravell admitted to a separate count of voyeurism in 2021 against a woman he had consensual sex with, before taking naked photos of her without her knowledge or consent.
Describing Gravell as “a wolf in sheep’s clothing”, the victim explained how she felt “disgusted” and “violated in the worst possible way” upon discovering that Gravell had taken those intimate photographs of her.
Daniel Gravell was sentenced to eight years and six months for the rape, followed by a further six months in jail for the voyeurism offence.
Speaking outside the court after the sentencing today, Detective Inspector Dale Thomas, said: “I can only start today by extending my deepest sympathies to the victims in this case for the horror they suffered at the hands of Daniel Gravell.
“The bravery shown by the victims - from their initial reports all the way through to today’s sentencing - must be commended.
“The courage it takes to report a rape or sexual offence, no matter how recent or non-recent, cannot be underestimated. I hope that today’s result brings some comfort to the victims as they begin to move forward with their lives.
“Rape is as much a psychological offence as it is physical.
“We have heard how a woman endured 20 years of suffering because of what Daniel Gravell did to her in 2002.
“We must recognise that this victim did not only suffer a physical attack in 2002 but has also suffered the emotional consequences since.
“We have also heard about the devastating impact a non-physical sex offence can have on an individual’s emotional welfare too.
“Thanks to the bravery of the victims in this case, Daniel Gravell is now a convicted rapist and will face the punishment he so rightly deserves.
“I want to send a clear message today: if you are a victim of rape or sexual assault, please come forward.
“We have specially trained officers and partners who will support you every step of the way.
“Today’s result shows that we can, and will, do everything possible to investigate and prosecute vile offenders such as Daniel Gravell.”
