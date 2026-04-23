Senedd candidates for Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire have called for urgent action to address rural housing pressures, backing Welsh Conservatives plans to scrap stamp duty and support more local people into home ownership.
Concerns have been growing about the availability and affordability of housing across west Wales, with many local residents, particularly young people and first time buyers, finding it increasingly difficult to get on to the property ladder.
The Welsh Conservatives have pledged to scrap Land Transaction Tax, Wales’s equivalent of stamp duty, arguing that it acts as a barrier to home ownership and makes it harder for people to buy a home in their local area.
The move is intended to reduce upfront costs for buyers, making it easier for individuals and families in Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion to purchase a home and remain within their communities.
Paul Davies said: “Across Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion, too many local people are being priced out of the communities they grew up in.
“High upfront costs such as stamp duty are a real barrier, especially for first time buyers trying to take that first step on to the housing ladder.
“Scrapping Land Transaction Tax would make it significantly easier for local people to buy a home, keep families together, and support the long term sustainability of our rural communities.”
Samuel Kurtz added: “Affordable housing is one of the biggest challenges facing our rural communities.
“By removing this tax, we can help more people buy locally, boost the housing market, and ensure that Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion remain vibrant places to live and work.
“These plans are about giving local people a fair chance and supporting the future of our communities.”
The Welsh Conservatives say removing the tax would stimulate the housing market, increase mobility, and support economic growth, particularly in rural areas where housing challenges are often more acute.
The proposals form part of a wider plan to boost home ownership, support local communities, and address the cost of living across Wales.
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