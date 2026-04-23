Ceredigion harpist Catrin Finch and Irish fiddle player Aoife Ní Bhriain have released new single, 'Caerdroea an Ceol'.
It is a take on the first movement from ‘The Harmonic Labyrinth’ by composer and violin virtuoso Pietro Locatelli.
“It’s such a joy to take an incredible old piece of music like this one, and use it as inspiration to create something new and put your own stamp on it,” said Catrin.
“This constant evolution of music, is what keeps old scores like this alive.”
The duo are also putting the finishing touches to their second album, due for release next February.
The single will released on all digital platforms on 24 April. For more information about the release and tour dates, visit catrinfinch.com.
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